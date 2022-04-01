MID-MISSOURI − Columbia and Jefferson City Schnucks stores will participate in a company-wide personal care item drive on Saturday.
The drive, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will benefit each store's local food pantry partner.
Columbia's Forum and Battle Crossing locations will benefit Central Pantry. EatWell will also benefit Central Pantry, as well as MU's Tiger Pantry. The Jefferson City location will benefit the Salvation Army.
Volunteers from each organization and Schnucks employees will collect the items at the entrances of each store.
Schnucks said the most needed items include disposable diapers, baby wipes, soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrushes/floss, feminine hygiene products and razors/shaving cream.
Stores will continue to collect the donations through Saturday, April 16 in a designated bin.