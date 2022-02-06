As mid-Missouri continues to deal with icy road conditions in certain areas, some districts are shifting their Monday plans. 

KOMU 8 News will continue to post updates as information becomes available.  

Running snow routes: 

Boonville R-I School District (Monday)

- California R-I School District (Monday)

- Camdenton R-III School District (Monday)

- Eldon School District (Monday) 

- Fulton School District (Monday)

- Jefferson City School District (Monday, a.m. only) 

- Maries R-I School District (Monday)

- Moberly School District (Monday)

- Waynesville R-VI School District (Monday)

Districts going virtual: 

South Callaway R-II School District (Monday) 

Districts closing: 

- Crocker R-II School District (Monday)

- Dixon R-I School District (Monday)

- Iberia R-V School District (Monday) 

- Lackey R-V School District (Monday)

- Richland R-IV School District (Monday)

- St. James R-I School District (Monday) 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you