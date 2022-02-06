As mid-Missouri continues to deal with icy road conditions in certain areas, some districts are shifting their Monday plans.
Running snow routes:
- Boonville R-I School District (Monday)
- California R-I School District (Monday)
- Camdenton R-III School District (Monday)
- Eldon School District (Monday)
- Fulton School District (Monday)
- Jefferson City School District (Monday, a.m. only)
- Maries R-I School District (Monday)
- Moberly School District (Monday)
- Waynesville R-VI School District (Monday)
Districts going virtual:
- South Callaway R-II School District (Monday)
Districts closing:
- Crocker R-II School District (Monday)
- Dixon R-I School District (Monday)
- Iberia R-V School District (Monday)
- Lackey R-V School District (Monday)
- Richland R-IV School District (Monday)
- St. James R-I School District (Monday)