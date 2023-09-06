COLUMBIA − Local school districts have plans in place to combat any increases in flu and COVID-19 cases this school year.
The Jefferson City School District has nurses who monitor for any potential COVID clusters, "as they do for all communicable diseases within the schools per state requirements," according to Ryan Burns, director of communications for JCSD.
Students and staff must be fever-free for at least 24 hours before returning to the classroom.
"Students and staff returning prior to 24 hours from being fever free could be sent home," Burns said.
The Hallsville School District also has a plan in place to combat COVID and the flu.
"We are sticking with the basics, making sure our kids wash their hands and learn how to cover their sneezes and coughs," Kari Yeagy, director of communications, said.
In addition, the school district will host flu clinics for its students and the community once it finalize the dates.
"So for the past couple of years we've hosted a flu clinic for all of our students on campus," Yeagy said. "Our community clinic is going to be taking place at our community center here in town and we do have that scheduled for mid-October, and we're just waiting to finalize the dates and times."
For those who don't attend those school districts, MU Health Care has vaccination clinics coming up at the South Providence Medical Park on Sept. 30, Oct. 14, and Oct. 28. Each clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Car-side flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. No appointment is needed, but remember to bring your insurance information.
MU will also host on-campus flu shot clinics starting Sept. 20. Flu shots are available for faculty, staff and dependents (children 7 years and older accompanied by parent/guardian) enrolled in a university medical insurance plan. Appointments are required and can be made through the scheduling portal.