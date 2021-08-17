Mid-Missouri school districts make decisions regarding mask requirements

COLUMBIA - As the upcoming school year approaches, school districts are forced to make decisions on what a safe school year means for their district.
Many schools are returning to in person classes. However, some have also outlined instructions on how they will continue amidst a pandemic. The biggest question: Will masks be required?
Boone County
|School District
|Masks Required
|Not Fully Required
|No current information
| More information
|Columbia Public Schools
| x
|
|
|
|Hallsville R-IV
|
| x
|
|
|Harrisburg R-VIII
| x
|
|
|
|Southern Boone County R-I
|
|
| x
|
Callaway County
|School District
|Masks Required
|Not Fully Required
|No current information
|More information
|Fulton School District
|
| x
|
|
|New Bloomfield R-III
|
| x
|
|
|North Callaway County R-I
|
| x
|
|
|South Callaway County R-II
|
| x
|
|
Cole County
|School District
|Masks Required
|Not Fully Required
|No current information
|More information
|Blair Oaks R-II
|
| x
|
|
|Cole County R-I
|
| x
|
|
|Jefferson City School District
| x
|
|
|
Cooper County
|School District
|Masks Required
|Not fully required
|No current information
|More information
|Boonville R-I
|
|
| x
|
|Prairie Home R-V
|
| x
|
|
Howard County
|School District
|Masks required
|Not fully required
|No current information
| More information
|Fayette R-III
|
| x
|
|
|New Franklin R-I
|
|
| x
|
Moniteau County
|School district
|Masks required
|Not fully required
|No current information
|More information
|Moniteau County R-I
|
|
| x
|
|Jamestown C-I
|
|
| x
|
Osage County
|School district
|Masks required
|Not fully required
|No current information
|More information
|Osage County R-III
|
|
| x
|