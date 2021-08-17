Mid-Missouri school districts make decisions regarding mask requirements

COLUMBIA - As the upcoming school year approaches, school districts are forced to make decisions on what a safe school year means for their district. 

Many schools are returning to in person classes. However, some have also outlined instructions on how they will continue amidst a pandemic. The biggest question: Will masks be required? 

Boone County

School DistrictMasks Required Not Fully Required No current information  More information
Columbia Public Schools   x   
Hallsville R-IV  x  
Harrisburg R-VIII x   
Southern Boone County R-I   x 

Callaway County

School District Masks Required Not Fully Required No current information More information 
Fulton School District   x  
New Bloomfield R-III  x  
North Callaway County R-I  x  
South Callaway County R-II  x  

 

 

Cole County

School DistrictMasks Required Not Fully Required No current information More information 
Blair Oaks R-II  x  
Cole County R-I  x  
Jefferson City School District  x   

Cooper County

School District Masks Required Not fully required No current information More information 
Boonville R-I   x 
Prairie Home R-V   x  

Howard County

School District Masks required Not fully requiredNo current information  More information
Fayette R-III  x  
New Franklin R-I   x 

Moniteau County

School districtMasks required Not fully required No current information More information 
Moniteau County R-I   x 
Jamestown C-I   x 

Osage County 

School districtMasks required Not fully required No current information More information 
Osage County R-III   x 