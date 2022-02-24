COLUMBIA - Once again, schools all across mid-Missouri have canceled or moved classes to remote learning due to winter weather conditions.
This marks the third week in a row in which classes have been canceled or moved on a Thursday.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), school days are canceled due to either COVID-19 or weather. Local education agencies (LEAs) have the option to enact Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan.
Schools with AMIs are given a max amount of 36 hours per academic year with DESE approval.
When it comes down to snow days, LEAS typically put in six weather-make up days into a school year. If schools have used up all those days, they must add on to the school year to complete snow day hours that have not been placed into the academic school year.
KOMU 8 News called multiple school districts Thursday to see how many hours that they had used so far.
Columbia Public Schools has not used any of its remote learning hours and are now on their fifth snow day.
Southern Boone County School District has used all its snow days and have one virtual day left to use.
Blair Oaks School District has used three virtual school days and two snow days. Blair Oaks Superintendent Dr. James Jones said he is getting tired of having to cancel classes every Thursday.
“Since February 2, we’ve had to cancel school on five occasions. It’s pretty unique that it keeps falling on the same day,” Jones said. “I looked at the weather for next week, so I am ready to leave all this cold behind.”
Jones also emphasized the virtual school days vary for students between elementary and secondary education.
“COVID provided us with the opportunity to learn various methods to sustain student learning, but there still is no substitute for in-person learning,” said Jones. “This is why we have a mixed system between our AMI days and the regular snow days.”
In the meantime, students can take the opportunity to enjoy another snow day in February.