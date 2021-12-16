MID-MISSOURI — Schools across mid-Missouri have been alerted about a viral TikTok challenge for individuals to call in bomb threats and school shooting threats across the United States.
TikTok videos talking about the threat of school violence on Friday, Dec. 17 were vague and unspecific to any particular location. There is no evidence that a threat is specific to mid-Missouri.
However, Gasconade County R-II School District decided to close school Friday due to the threats, according to a Facebook post.
"Social media is a powerful tool that has the potential to influence individuals, however those influences are not always appropriate," Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said in a Facebook post. "It is important that the public understand that vigilance in reporting potential threats is necessary for the safety of the public and our schools."
Gasconade County Sheriff's Office will assist other agencies with an increased presence of law enforcement at our local schools.
"We ask parents to take the time to speak with your students about the influences of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this dangerous behavior," Sheriff Eiler said.
Columbia Public Schools is aware of the trend but has not had instances of the rumor being started in the district, according to an email from spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said in a Facebook post the schools in the area will have extra law enforcement presence Friday just as a precaution.
The Osage School District is working with local law enforcement and they will have an increased presence on campuses Friday, according to a Facebook post.
The Mexico School District also addressed the circulation of the challenge.
"Currently, there have been no threats to any of the schools in Mexico. With any threat, we encourage students, staff, and parents to report anything they see or hear immediately so administration and law enforcement can investigate," the school district said in a Facebook post.