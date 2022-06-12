COLUMBIA - Families from all over Missouri participated in the Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby Sunday. The race shut down streets in downtown Columbia from Seventh Street and Broadway down to Providence Road.
The event featured approximately 54 drivers, the most the event has ever had compete. The soapbox cars have no engines and operate based on gravity and weight.
Rick McKernan, who's been involved with the Derby for almost 20 years, said the derby is recognized nationally as a STEM project.
"They learn mechanical skills with power drills, wrenches, screwdrivers, and other tools. They learn about aerodynamics. If they are sitting up straight, they won't go as fast as the kid who isn't hunkered down, which also teaches wind resistance," McKernan said.
McKernan explained the kids also learn about kinetic and potential energy as well as efficiency.
"Our cars are more energy-efficient than Elon Musk's cars," McKernan added.
The Soap Box Derby has been a staple in mid-Missouri since 1938. Out of the four cities these races are held in Missouri, Columbia's is the biggest, according to organizers. There are also races in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Cape Girardeau.
There are three different divisions: stock, super stock, and masters. They are split by age ranges of 7-18 years old, weights, and style of cars. Each racer will have a minimum of 4 races down the hill and an additional practice run.
McKernan shared his hopes of opening up Columbia for rally racing.
"It's kind of like a small-scale Nascar... It's not the same economic impact a volleyball game would have, but a rally race we had at Whitman Airforce Base had 17 people from different states. It has a positive economic impact if we could do those rally races," McKernan said.
Evan Schilling, the co-race director, has been involved with the derby race for five years. He got involved with the race with his own son years ago.
"The Soap Box Derby is an exciting time to see families come together to become race teams to both have a good time and have a fun competitive race with their kids. It's seeing families work together instead of parents sitting on the sidelines, like most sports. It's a fun interactive sport for the whole family," Schilling said.
Schilling explained the process for getting the cars from box to street.
"They come as kits and the families work on them and tune them to adjust to their child. It's not building from scratch or designing," Schilling said.
McKernan added the cost benefits of operating the race this way.
"In most cities, people have to buy their own car. It would cost between $900 and $1,600 for a car," McKernan said.
Families check out cars "like a library book," in McKernan's words. They work on their cars to meet safety guidelines such as braking, alignment and weight distribution. The cars are then decorated based on business sponsors like Skyzone, Equipment Share, Joe Machens and more.
The race is bought on in partnership with the Downtown Optimist Club, whose primary goal is to "Bring out the Best in Youth" in mid-Missouri. The derby shares building space with the club in order to house the cars and give families a space to work on the soapboxes. Families can sign up for the informational at the Christmas tree lot the Downtown Optimist Club holds in December.
One mother, Erin McAfee, works at the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. She was approached by her boss who asked if her son, Zane, would be open to joining the derby.
"He was really excited," McAfee said.
McAfee was nervous because it was her family's first year being involved with the derby and she didn't know how everything worked. Luckily, other seasoned families came to the rescue.
"There were people there helping, like the other families, were more than willing to help us out and it was fun doing it together," McAfee said.
Jeremy Spencer, 7, and Amya White, 12, are racing Sunday for their first time as well. They are joined by Fleater Quinn, their crew chief.
White shared excitement for the race and hopes to make it a lasting memory for her and her family.
"I'm excited because if I win, we can go somewhere to a bigger race," she said.
Quinn spoke about the experience of preparing the car to go from kit to street.
"I didn't know we had to do that, but it was neat being able to build our own cars and see how they race," Quinn said.
Schilling said he hopes more families will not only come out and watch, but also get involved themselves.
"You don't often see little kids racing against big kids or girls racing against boys. It's really just a wide range of kids all coming together to race in these fun little cars," Schilling said.
McKernan believes the soap box gives kids a competitive sport that is unlike any other.
"It illustrates the true spirit of what you want to see in competition," McKernan said.
Three winners from separate divisions will travel to the National Derby in Akron, Ohio in July. The St. Louis chapter also held its Soap Box Derby Sunday with Kansas City holding its race Saturday. Cape Girardeau held its competition in May.