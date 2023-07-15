MID-MISSOURI - Young racing champions from mid-Missouri will compete at the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship next weekend in Akron, Ohio.
More than 50 people competed in the Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby in June, and three advanced to the world championships — one from each division.
Nine-year-old Carmelina Parisio will compete in the Stock Division (for kids ages 7-13), and 11-year-old Lane Arnold will compete in the Masters Division (for kids ages 10-20). The champion Super Stock Division, Juniper Harris, qualified for the championship but was not able to make the trip, according to a news release from the Downtown Optimist Club, a Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby sponsor. The Super Stock Division is for kids ages 10-18.
Events will take place all week this week and will end Saturday, July 22, when the local champions compete against kids from across the country and world.
For information about watching the races live, visit the All-American Soap Box Derby Race Week website.