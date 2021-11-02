Columbia Park Sales Tax
Columbia voters had one issue on the ballot: whether to renew the one-eighth of 1% park sales tax. The issue passed with 80 percent approval.
This tax is the main funding source for Columbia Parks and Recreation’s capital improvement projects. According to the city of Columbia, capital projects are maintenance, renovation, improvement, development and acquisition projects that cost $5,000 or more.
Currently, Columbia has a one-quarter of a penny tax to fund the parks department. Half of that quarter is permanent, while the other half is renewable. By renewing the tax, it will be extended for 10 years.
Jefferson City Public Safety Sales Tax
The issue on Jefferson City's ballot was whether to impose a one-quarter percent sales tax increase to improve public safety. This issue passed with 70 percent of voters voting 'yes.'
The extra money from this proposal will help provide more competitive salaries for police officers and firefighters to help improve retention rates. The money will also be used to buy essential equipment for officers, such as body cams.
Osage Beach Fire Protection District Property Tax and Obligation Bond
There were two items on the ballot in Camden County. Both items were voted down.
The first issue would have allowed the Osage Beach Fire Protection District to use their $13,000,000 in government bonds to to build a new fire station, improve existing stations and acquire fire vehicles and emergency equipment. The issue did not pass with 57 percent of voters voting 'no.'
The second issue would have implemented a property tax levy to fund an emergency medical technician paramedic first responder program. The tax levy would have been no more than 30 cents per $100. This proposal did not pass with 63 percent of voters voting 'no.'