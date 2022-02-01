COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is looking at getting some heavy snowfall in the next few days, something that city departments and counties have already been preparing for.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team says a major winter storm is heading to central Missouri on Tuesday night, looking to stick around until Thursday.
Russ Rackers is the street manager for Jefferson City Public Works Department. His crews are currently equipped for the coming storm.
"I've got all my guys out, checking their trucks and getting them ready to go," Rackers said.
Jefferson City, Columbia Public Works and MoDOT all say they have ample equipment to handle the severe weather. But even with the proper precautions and equipment, Rackers says it is still important for people to make that extra precaution for themselves as well.
"Try to stick mainly to the main routes," Rackers said.
Columbia Public Works public information specialist John Ogan goes a step further in advising the public, saying it's best to not just avoid side routes, but to not travel during the storm at all.
"We really advise everyone to avoid travel if at all possible," Ogan said. "The impact could be significant."
Ogan also shares his concerns with the department's "fight against mother nature" for clean up efforts.
“The length of the storm is going to be our main challenge," Ogan explained.
One of the reasons that the storm may take longer to clean up is due to staffing shortages in some city departments. Another reason is that the severity of the storm could cause damage that takes longer to repair.
"Power outages, trees down, that type of thing that can really slow the entire process down," Jason Schafer, MoDOT district maintenance engineer, said. "Simply because it might quit snowing Friday morning, doesn't mean that everything's good to go."
Despite the challenges that come with winter weather, all of the departments that KOMU 8 spoke with believe they are fully equipped for the storm, and are ready to take on anything that may come their way. As Schafer shares: “We’re gonna give it everything we got.”
For more information, check out the city of Columbia's page on snow and ice management.
Boone County also provides a list of snow routes and resources on their webpage.
MoDOT recommends looking at its traveler information map before heading out on the road.