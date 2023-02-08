LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday.
This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers.
The expo included a morning session where Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe delivered opening remarks, an afternoon session with more than 140 employers and individual student interviews.
Brandon McElwain, State Tech's director of marketing and communications, says the career expo is a year-round event. He says the school is seeing record enrollment. Six years ago, only 900 students were enrolled, but now over 2,000 students are enrolled.
This year, State Tech welcomed over 300 employers to its expo. McElwain says that number continues to grow, with employers already on the waitlist for next year.
Leaders of State Tech say the growth is beneficial to their students.
“With State Tech’s enrollment growth, we are pleased to welcome a record number of industry partners who are providing employment and internship opportunities for our strong student body,” Shannon Grus, State Tech's vice president of external relations, said in a press release.
Although students at the school are required to attend the career expo, they say they are grateful for the opportunity.
This year was Mason Zollman's second time attending the expo. He says the event has made the process of job seeking after college less stressful.
"I think it's probably one of the most important things State Tech does because they bring the employers to you," Zollman said. "You don't have to go out and try to find people. They're already all put into one room."
He says the school gives him both physical and financial freedom to find employment opportunities.
"Well, it's the employer's choice you know," Zollman said, referencing the college's slogan. "They helped me secure a future, and it's a lot cheaper compared to other schools, and it's all hands-on."
State Tech's career expo not only provides opportunities for students, but for the visiting employers as well.
One employer, Garney Construction, says Wednesday was the company's second time attending the career expo. Garney's recruiter, Juan Acosta Castro, says the event helps them find students with experience in their industry.
"We come here because these kids are fully trained already on what we do. So that's a good opportunity for us, well to partner with the school," Acosta Castro said.
State Tech says they are pleased with the success of the career expo and are excited to see where it will go in the future.
“The outstanding work of faculty and staff over the years has prepared our students to be sought after upon graduation, proving once again State Tech is the Employers’ Choice," State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong said.