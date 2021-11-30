Stephen Sondheim, the renowned composer of "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd," "Gypsy" and other essential works of musical theater, died early Friday morning at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, according to the New York Times.
The 91-year-old died suddenly, the Times reported. Sondheim had just celebrated Thanksgiving with a dinner and friends the day before, according to his lawyer F. Richards Pappas.
Over the course of his career, he won an Oscar, a Pulitzer, eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in Manhattan's Theater District is named after him.
His song lyrics, in particular, were the gold standard of the theater art, whether defiant ("Rose's Turn"), sad ("Send in the Clowns"), ominous ("Children Will Listen") or simply clever ("Ah, but Underneath").
"There will never be another new Sondheim musical," Joy Powell, an associate teaching professor of musical theatre at the University of Missouri, said. "The fact that that's true is really hard to think about."
"Because of the art that I have seen him create, I feel like there's something that resonates with an audience," Powell said. "Sometimes you can't even put words to it, but then you see a character sing a song, and you experience that performance, you feel less lonely in the world."
Dani Major is a music student at MU. Major said everyone can relate to Sondheim's work.
"He really pandered to humanity and the human experience," Major said. "He was a person that inspired people to think not just about himself, but the people around them, too."
Rob Crouse, the founder of Capitol City Productions, a theatre in Jefferson City, said the theater will not be the same without Sondheim.
Crouse said he once met Sondheim.
"One of the greatest privileges of my life was visiting with Stephen Sondheim one-on-one," Crouse said. "There was so much I wanted to find out about him, but he was trying to find out things about me."
Powell said the next time her students do Sondheim in class or on the state, it'll feel bittersweet.
"We will continue to do his work so his ideas and brilliance can live on," Crouse said.