MID-MISSOURI - Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks.
The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a prayer breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
“Dr. King’s vision for our community is the prescription for the next generation. Equality and justice are cornerstones to our society. Joining the NAACP in honor of Dr. King will bring us together, asking what we can do for others. Working families of Missouri need this deeply. Let us start with prayer and breakfast,” Nimrod Chapel, Jr., president of Missouri NAACP and Jefferson City NAACP, said in a news release.
The breakfast will be held at the Quinn Chapel, located at 529 Lafayette Street in Jefferson City. Tickets are $20 and $10 for students and can be bought online. Children under five years old are free.
The Columbia NAACP will host a celebration Monday, including a short program at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens, located at 800 W. Stadium Boulevard. A motorcade will then proceed to the Second Missionary Baptist Church where the main program will take place.
Rev. Ronald Ray McNeal will be featured as the guest speaker.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will also host a walk and memorial Monday to commemorate MLK Jr. Day.
A candlelight walk will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, located at 701 E. Ash Street. The walk will proceed to St. Luke United Methodist Church, located at 204 E. Ash Street, where the memorial celebration will begin at 7 p.m.
MU will host a celebration with keynote speaker Clayborne Carson, PhD, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the State Historical Society of Missouri, located at 605 Elm Street. A reception and artist showcase will begin at 5 and the keynote presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Carson is the MLK Jr. centennial professor emeritus of history at Stanford University. Carson was selected by Coretta Scott King in 1985 to edit and publish her late husband's speeches, sermons, publications and more.
The reception is free and open to the public, while the keynote speech has limited in-person seating. Reservations are available online.