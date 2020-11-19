Mid-Missouri's first virtual Black business expo will be held on Monday, Nov. 30. It will focus on helping improve the diversity of the local entrepreneurial community.
Both companies are helping Black entrepreneurs and owners develop their business ideas and connect them with the many untapped resources in Columbia.
The event will consist of two rounds. The first will be a virtual presentation from various businesses, while the second will be in-person at the Atrium in downtown Columbia. The second round will take place on Monday, Dec. 14.
“This event will be a great event for Columbia, one that I think will contribute to diversifying our business community,” Bill Turpin, CEO of Missouri Innovation Center & Associates, and MU's Vice Chancellor of Economic Development.
The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 20. Click here for more information and to register.