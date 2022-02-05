COLUMBIA - Towing companies around mid-Missouri responded to multiple accidents this week due to the winter storm.
Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Twitter saying that statewide there were 3,623 calls for service, 2,138 stranded motorists, and 683 crashes with 47 injured and 1 fatality.
Statewide Totals since February 2 at 12:01 a.m.:
- Calls for Service: 3,623
- Stranded Motorist: 2,138
- Crashes: 683 with 47 Injured & 1 Fatality pic.twitter.com/xZnKEW5U01
MSHP Troop F also posted totals for mid-Missouri on their Twitter page. Overall, they responded to 202 calls for service, 94 stranded motorists, 20 non injury crashes and 2 injury crashes. There were no fatal crashes.
Final weather related traffic totals for Friday (2/4/22) for Troop F:
❄️Calls for service: 236
❄️Stranded motorist: 100
❄️Non-injury crashes: 25
❄️Injury crashes: 2
❄️Fatal crashes: 0 pic.twitter.com/FG4uz49q4K
Local towing companies, like Carl's Towing, ATR Towing, American Truck Repair and Doug Perry Towing, all took on the weight of responding to calls and wrecks.
Sky Martin owns three companies with tow trucks - Carl's Towing, ATR Towing and American Truck Repair.
Crews from these three companies assisted with several spin outs, rollovers, and stranded vehicles from Tuesday to Thursday.
"It gets pretty tiresome, the long hours that we were running with all of our employees," Martin said. "We roughly probably ran 250 to 300 calls in probably a 70-hour period."
Ashley Perry, the office manager and dispatcher for Doug Perry Towing, said that their team was fully staffed for the storm.
A majority of the calls they responded to were for people stuck in the snow or ditches.
Perry said, "But I think for the most part, people stayed home and the people that did get out were stuck a little bit, but nothing too serious."
Martin said that his companies' goal focused on getting people to safety and clearing the roads as quickly as possible.
Because of the snow, tow trucks couldn't travel as far. Perry told KOMU that Doug Perry tow trucks mainly took calls in Columbia this week.
"But we did do a couple calls in the surrounding small towns that didn't have anybody out there to assist," Perry said.
Martin and his crews stationed trucks in Boonville, Moberly, Ashland, Kingdom City, and Columbia to tow vehicles.
He said, "There was a tremendous amount, a hard time to get to everyone. There was a long response time. We were roughly doing 30 calls an hour between the 30 trucks that we were running in that period."
Perry said most of the crashes they assisted with were minor, with limited damage to vehicles.
Martin said he didn't see any injuries, but that damages could have been a lot worse if the driver's hadn't payed attention.
One of the major aspects of responding to accidents this week was teamwork across the board.
"All of my employees worked extremely hard. They were extremely safe. They took extreme caution with the customer and looking out for their well being," Martin said.
"I think all the tow companies in town really worked together too. A few others with some big tractor trailers and working together to get those out of the ditch. So it was a lot of teamwork out there," Perry said.
Martin said, "It doesn't matter whose company it is. Anybody can get in an accident or slide off the road, even a tow truck."