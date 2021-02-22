RENICK - John Muehe, the Mayor of Renick, Mo., started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new storm siren.
In January, KOMU 8 News highlighted the town's need of the new storm siren. Muehe said the town of 170 just didn't have the funds to buy a new storm siren.
The town has not been able to receive any help through grants, so the mayor had to take matters into his own hands.
The current siren is 40 years old and stopped working properly two years ago. A new siren was going to cost around $25,000.
The closest working siren is five miles away in Moberly. Unfortunately for Renick residents, outdoor warning systems can only be heard from half a mile away.
After making local headlines, this fundraiser caught the attention of Table Rock Alerting Systems.
After coming to Renick to take a closer look at the current siren, Table Rock Alerting Systems found that they should be able to replace several key parts to the siren to get it working again before storm season arrives.
"I'm very grateful for the progress we have made. You have to do what you can sometimes and it has really helped a lot," Muehe said.
They plan to repair the blower motor and belts, re-gear the pulleys on the motors, replace the chopper motor bearings and rotator belt, apply fresh grease and oil in all bearing channels and gear cases and clean all electrical components.
The repairs will cost $2,350, and at the last board meeting, they found that they have raised just enough money to pay for the repairs.
The mayor thinks this is the best option to assure the safety of the community at this time. They plan to continue to raise money, so that one day they will be able to put a new siren in place that they know will last.
"We are going to continue to raise money and have plans for some fundraisers here in the future to make more money to some day in the future get a new siren for the community," Muehe said.