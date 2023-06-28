COLUMBIA — As mid-Missouri sees heat advisories, experts are urging people to stay safe in the hot temperatures.
The American Red Cross said Wednesday that everyone is at risk when temperatures rise above 90 degrees, but the elderly and youth are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
Twenty-three people, ranging in age from 2 to 83, died from heat exposure in the state last year, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Some of the tips the Red Cross has for heat safety include:
- Dressing in loose fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
- Staying hydrating; avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine
- Eat smaller meals, and more often
- Avoid strenuous exercise; but if you can't try to do so during the early morning which tends to be the coolest part of the day
- Stay indoors when possible.
Unfortunately, for many people in Columbia, finding shelter to stay cool is more difficult.
MU Health Care emergency physician Christopher Sampson says this is a risky time for the unhoused population, especially if they are outside for prolonged periods.
"If they're unable to get into cool buildings, then sometimes it's just trying to find shady spots or places where they the heat is not directly coming down on them," Sampson said.
Ryan Sheehan, the public information specialist for Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, agreed with Sampson. Sheehan said although the heat can affect everyone, the conditions are the most dangerous for the unhoused.
"The people who are most vulnerable are those who are sensitive, including the unhoused population," he said.
There are limited spaces available for cooling shelters in the summer. The public can use any of the following cooling centers in Columbia during the building's normal business hours.
- Activity and Recreation Center (ARC)
- Columbia City Hall
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- Columbia Public Library
- Salvation Army
- Salvation Army Harbor House
- St. Francis House
Mitzi St. John, the public relations manager for Columbia Public Library, said the building offers way more than a just a place to stay cool.
"There are computers for people that they can check their email or go online. We have books, we have magazines that people can read. We have places where people can just sit down and chat," St. John said. "So it's a real nice, homey, kind of environment where people can come and stay cool, of course."
St. John said the library welcomes over 1,000 people into its building every day.
"We as a library are so glad to welcome anybody in our doors," St. John said. "Especially those who don't have full access to a wide range of services, knowing that they can come here and get the information and have access to other services like that really does make us feel like a complete part of the community."
In addition to the current cooling centers, Sheehan said the city is working on a new project with New Horizons, a group contracted by the city of Columbia, to create an outreach team and to provide resources and education about opportunities for the unhoused.
The city and other Columbia organizations will host an event called Project Homeless Connect between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at Missouri United Methodist Church, located on Ninth Street, to provide resources and information to the unhoused population.
A map of cooling centers around Missouri can be found below.