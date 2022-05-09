COLUMBIA — Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) resumed its regular trips that bring veterans to the nation's capitol free of charge on Monday. This is the first Honor Flight in two years since CMHF cancelled previousy scheduled flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group of 95 veterans left Columbia for Lambert International Airport in St. Louis at 2 a.m. The group is set to return to Columbia at 9:30 p.m. the same day.
As the group returns, local law enforcement and a group of motorcyclists, known as the Central Missouri Honor Flight Riders, will escort the three CMHF buses along I-70 from Kingdom City to the Columbia Courtyard by Marriott.
Organizers say they encourage the public to gather outside of the hotel with flags and banners before the arrival of the group at 9:30 p.m. When the veterans arrive, they are set to enter the hotel through a "Walk of Honor."
Mary Paulsell, the President of CMHF says the flights and the return to Columbia are meant to provide veterans—those who fought in Vietnam especially—with a homecoming celebration they missed out on after they returned to the US in the 1970s.
"The things that mean the most to them are when those buses pull back in and they see literally hundreds and hundreds of people in the hotel parking lot just waiting for them to come home," Paulsell said. "It's the welcome home they never received. Now they have it."
The Department of the Interior reinstated the police escorts after a number of Republicans, including Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Honor Flights from across the country scheduled for this year were previously denied escorts.
"The Honor Flight program has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of veterans and their families," Sen. Blunt said in a press release. "These memorials belong to the veterans they were built to honor."
Sen. Hawley struck a similar tone, praising the move as the "right decision" and saying, "Our veterans are American heroes and they deserve the very best when visiting our nation’s capital."
Since the creation of the CMHF in 2009, the group has transported thousands of veterans on 61 flights, according to the organization's website. CMHF's goal is to transport "heroes from throughout Central Missouri to Washington D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost to them." Monday's trip will be flight number 62.
Paulsell says the trip is far more than a sightseeing tour since the flight gives veterans a chance to reflect on their service to their country.
"The main mission really is to celebrate these men and women who have gone possibly even unrecognized for so many years and to give them that sense of closure," Paulsell said.
The Honor Flight prioritizes World War II survivors, as well as veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars who may be terminally ill. All groups travel with doctors, nurses, paramedics and younger veterans who serve as "personal guardians." Accommodations are also made for a range of medical and mobility issues.
CMHF has an application for veterans hoping to participate in future flights on its website.