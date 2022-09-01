The American Legion Post hosted a Veterans Appreciation Night and Benefits Expo, on Thursday
This event was held to ensure that that all Missouri veterans are able to have access any assistance or benefits they might need.
According to Dale Roberts, a veterans law attorney and judge advocate for the American Legion post says that veterans deserve to have access to all the benefits that he believes they deserve.
"We want them to know that they have a home here," Roberts said. "We think it's really important to provide them a home and all the services that they need."
According to Roberts, on average a veteran commits suicide every 22 hours and it is estimated that as many as 34% of veterans are food insecure.
Providers such as the Missouri Department of Revenue, the Veterans Urban Farm, Quilts of Valor and more were at the expo to help provide resources for veterans.
A 7 year veteran at the event said events like this are important.
"If there's an issue, medical, financial, housing, you name it; there's some veteran somewhere that has an issue with it," the veteran said.
"We decided to put this together today so hopefully there's someone here today who can help with it."
The American Legion Post welcomes all veterans to stop in to have a bite to eat, watch television, or just have a conversation.