COLUMBIA - Veterans in Mid-Missouri had the chance to hear about job opportunities today.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) hosted its second Veterans Resource Fair on Friday at the Veterans Urban Farm.
This fair was for veterans and their families to take advantage of resources provided by organizations formed to serve veterans. These resources concern food, housing and physical and mental health care.
Dustin Cook is the manager of the Veterans Urban Farm and a veteran himself. He understands how hard life can be for veterans returning home.
“That process can be scary,” says Cook. “What I am here to do is to try and help veterans in the area to be able to make that transition and know what resources are out there to help them. I just want to make sure that they can get connected with these resources and to get back on their feet."
The list of organizations in attendance included Disabled American Veterans, Missouri Veterans Commission, Truman Veterans' Hospital, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, and Welcome Home.
Employers such as Equipment Share and Veterans United also were in attendance, looking for potential veteran hires.
Chris Miller, a representative for the Wounded Warrior Project, is also an army veteran who served in Iraq. He sees the resource fair as a glimmer of hope.
“It’s a great opportunity,” says Miller. “These fairs are a way for us to get veterans in connection with the different veterans' organizations in the area. They’re also a way for veterans' organizations to work together and collaborate to serve veterans in the area in a more efficient way.”
Both Cook and Miller believe that conducting more of these fairs could be the best way to help veterans moving forward.