Mid-Missouri wedding industry sees rise in engagements, ring sales following ease of restrictions

COLUMBIA - Across the nation, engagement ring sales have risen. In mid-Missouri, wedding planners and wedding event venues have also noted a rise in engagements following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the initial quarantine.
Local jewelry store, L.C. Betz, which has been in Columbia since 1941, has noted a 20% increase in engagement ring sales in recent months.
"We've had a lot of younger people coming in to buy engagement rings. And I think, you know, people are kind of ready to do it. They got through quarantine together, and they're ready," Rachel Flynn, marketing director of L.C. Betz Jewelers, said.
While there was not a major spike in engagement ring sales, Flynn said the day restrictions were lifted in May, there were customers in that day shopping for engagement rings.
"...I feel like a lot of people, if they made it through the roughest part of COVID together, I think they feel like they can get through anything together," Flynn said.
Meanwhile, experts in the wedding industry have also noticed a surge of engagements and wedding inquiries since restrictions have eased.
Anne Tegerdine, owner of AnnaBelle Events, said the pandemic impacted the wedding industry quickly, beginning in February of 2020.
"Initially, we started seeing cancellations from people. A lot of postponements. But, the biggest thing we saw was just a lack of inquiries. We weren't getting inquiries for any kind of celebrations, events or weddings," Tegerdine said.
Beginning in April and March, AnnaBelle Events started to see a major pickup in inquiries, as well as their first wedding of the year in May.
Tegerdine said the industry has seen engagements and inquiries, so she has been working with people in the initial stages of planning, but there has not been a large surge of weddings. Tegerdine thinks there will be a bigger "boom" in weddings in 2022.
"A lot of people didn't even want to get engaged during the pandemic, maybe didn't want to propose because they knew what their potential fiancé had in mind when it came to celebrating. And they didn't want to put that stress on them that they wouldn't get what they wanted," Tegerdine said.
Wedding and special event coordinator at Tiger Garden and the Sorenson Estate Amber Lee Gandy has noticed an increase of recently engaged couples taking tours of the estate to plan possible weddings.
According to Gandy, Sorenson's entire fall schedule is booked.
"A lot of people were holding off to be able to celebrate how they wanted to. So, I think people are finally just comfortable with how the state of Boone County is right now and they're ready to plan and get back to it," she explained.
"I think people are still a little bitt hesitant. And, maybe some of that comes from their family and friends being comfortable to gather again. I think there's a little bit of holding back, not wanting to be the first one to gather 200 people together again," Tegerdine said.