ARMSTRONG — Farmer Derek Fuemmeler is growing a full patch of soft red winter wheat at a time when wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine are declining across the global market.
"We're gonna be picking up a pretty big loss in the export market," Fuemmeler said. "We know Ukraine is a big exporter of wheat. Russia is a big exporter of wheat. But, they're tied up in other things right now. That's driving our board market but it's also driving our input market."
Fuemmeler said he's never seen Chicago Board of Trade prices as high as they are right now for wheat. The latest wheat prices for March 2022 are coming in at $12.89. But, Fuemmeler said he won't see any more of a profit now than a typical year.
Fuemmeler said costs are up for fuel, chemicals, fertilizers and farming equipment. In part, he says it's because of the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, but also because of the supply chain shortage with the pandemic.
"I've never seen big prices this high on the board," Fuemmeler said. "The input prices are something that the average American doesn't see."
In Glasgow, bakery owner Jeremy Sayler hasn't seen any increase of prices yet for wheat when ordering inventory for his business, Rolling Pin. But, he said the supply chain is taking other items away like plastic straws and lids.
"It's just been different things, just random things that you wouldn't think about," Sayler said. "I just tell our customers well, and luckily, everybody's kind of in the same boat. And so they're understanding."
Sayler said becoming adaptable with supplies is something he's used to.
"Seems like every week when we go to place our order, there's something else that we can't get," Sayler said. "So, that's by far been the biggest challenge is getting supplies."
The same sentiment goes for Fuemmeler. He said he can't predict much about the longevity of the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
"There's a lot of hard work out here as a farmer as far as physical labor but also a lot of hours on a pencil trying to make this all plan out right," Fuemmeler said.