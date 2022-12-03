COLUMBIA – Biking enthusiasts gathered in Columbia Saturday for the Cranktivus food drive. The part food drive, part bike event has been running for 9 years.
Participants arrived at Walt’s Bike Shop at noon. There, they grabbed grocery lists, planned their routes and headed out to get food. All the food collected benefits The Central Missouri Food Bank.
Cranktivus coordinator Beth Shepard said the drive usually brings in over 2 thousand pounds of food for Mid-Missouri families.
“They collect ham, five pounds of potatoes, applesauce, two cans of vegetables, and cookies,” Shepard said. “And when that’s all collected and weighed by the food bank, it's usually over a ton of food.”
Anthony Escobedo said he committed to the bike ride after some persuasion from his friends on Friday night. He said he had a great time biking for a cause.
“I had the most fun that I could possibly have riding a bicycle while we were collecting food for the food bank,” Escobedo said.
He said this was a great way to bring community members together during the holiday.
“Everybody here rides bicycles, and they love doing it,” Escobedo said. “When we come together we have an opportunity to give back to the community. This is probably one of the best ways to do [that].”
Ashley Turner also participated in the biking food drive.
“It's so fun,” Turner said. “It's heartwarming, and it's just a good way to get the community involved.”