COLUMBIA - Cold temperatures and snowfall have prevented Missourians from doing much of anything outdoors.

Schools and various businesses had the day off already due to President’s Day, but many are left with nothing to do but sit inside. As of Monday at 2 p.m., at least a dozen of schools have already canceled school Tuesday due to the low temps and snow.

One mid-Missouri woman, Rachel Burlison, said they brought the snow inside for some fun with food coloring.

Snow day activities

A number of mid-Missourians shared their snow day plans on a KOMU 8 Facebook post.

“Movies, popcorn, hot cocoa, baking some cookies,” Jessica Luebbert said.

“Movies and homework!” Amber Holmes said.

“Teaching my 6-year-old great granddaughter how to straight stitch by hand on doll blanket,” Julie Hester said.

Of the many comments, very few of them featured activities outside. Mid-Missouri resident Skyler Massey said she’s going outside for the furry members of her family.

“We have 2 huskies, so we are still playing outside lol,” she wrote on the Facebook post.

Dangerously low temperatures are expected to remain throughout the day, so staying indoors is recommended.

If you do have to go outside for any reason, bundle up in layers and wear a hat and gloves. It is also recommended that you cover as much exposed skin as possible.

With temperatures below zero and wind chills near below 25 degrees, the National Weather Service said frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes.

