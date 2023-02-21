SEDALIA - Turkey and Syria are still recovering after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people two weeks ago. Another earthquake hit Southern Turkey on Monday, making the need for supplies more urgent.
Open Door Thrift Shop, located at 612 S Hancock Avenue in Sedalia, is collecting supplies to aid in the recovery. Manager Mary Spalding says every donation helps, but what they need most is blankets.
"To try and wrap my head around or even fathom a devastation like that, I can't," Spalding said. "I know what it's like to be homeless and hungry."
The shop has collected a dozen bags of blankets to send over so far.
Bill Stanley, executive director at United Volunteers in St. Louis, picks up the supplies from the shop. He then takes them to Chicago, where a charity flight takes them overseas.
He says it's heartwarming to see how much Missouri has stepped up to help.
"It brings tears to my eyes," Stanley said. "The good in people."
There's still time to donate if individuals choose to. Beyond Sedalia, Stanley also picks up donations Lamb House, a food pantry and thrift store located at 93 Morgan Street in Camdenton.
"This will probably have to be an ongoing thing," Spalding said. "They're trying to line up at least one or two flights out of Chicago per week."
If you can't make it to a drop-off location, you can also donate online to the Syrian American Medical Society.