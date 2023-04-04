COLUMBIA - Preparation is key to staying safe through severe weather.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, there is a possibility for two rounds of showers and thunderstorms across mid-Missouri Tuesday night.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) encourages people to go to bed with their phones on and ringers turned up in case of an emergency.
Hannah Wichern, Boone County OEM mitigation and recovery specialist, believes preparing early is important in times like this.
"I recommend creating an emergency kit, just have it by your bed or already in your safe place. So if something happens in the middle of the night, you don't have to scramble to grab things you need, it is already gathered," Wichern said.
Outside of the emergency kit, Wichern encourages people to plan within their household for anything to happen.
"I do encourage people to pre-identify where they would take shelter if there were to be a tornado," Wichern said. "Just so that way their household knows where they need to go, in the event that happens and also to just keep a flashlight by your bed."