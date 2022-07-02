COLUMBIA – The cost of groceries has significantly increased in the past year, making Fourth of July cookouts significantly more expensive, and residents across Mid-Missouri are feeling the impacts.
According to Mary Helmuth, a vendor with Peach Tree Farms outside of Columbia, part of the high prices stem from high costs of production for farmers.
“We've had a huge increase in our cost, just with the price of gas and the price to increase our wages for our helpers,” she said. “So we've increased, I think, by like $1 [a box].”
A Fourth of July cookout in Missouri will cost $73.81 for a gathering of 10 people based on the aggregated price of a Bureau of Labor Statistic report. The American Farm Bureau Federation found costs to be 17% higher compared to last year.
Still, despite the increased costs, Helmuth says their stand is busy with the holiday weekend coming up, and completely sold out of their stock of peaches and nectarines.
“We do see an increase in the number that we sell around the Fourth of July, people are excited to get fresh fruit for all of their family barbecues,” she said.
For Helmuth, the Farmers Market is an essential part of getting Mid-Missourians local produce for the Fourth of July, something she emphasizes that residents do as often as they can to try and reduce costs.
“I think that when you work locally, your farmers can keep the prices hopefully a little bit lower for you, and you know that you're getting really good quality produce,” said Helmuth.
One Columbia resident, John Horn, says that shopping locally was something he wanted to do for the upcoming weekend.
“A lot of things are coming right into season for the Fourth of July. I believe sweet corn is here for the first time [this summer],” said Horn.
Helmuth says many farmers like her family have been hit by inflation costs, but have tried to keep Mid-Missouri residents in mind.
“We've had to raise the price just a little bit, but we still try to keep it as low as possible.” Helmuth said.