COLUMBIA - Women's March protestors came together in support of reproductive rights on Saturday, just a month after the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks went into effect, with similar laws in different states following its lead.
There were more than 650 marches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. One of the local reproductive rights rallies was at Courthouse Plaza from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers from CoMo for Progress, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, and Planned Parenthood gathered the community to recognize those who may need access to healthcare by celebrating their voices in protest.
Rep. Martha Stevens, Rev. Molly Housh Gordon, Jessica Cooper, Chimene Schwach, Shaunda Hamilton, are some of the featured speakers at Saturday's rally.
State Rep. Martha Stevens has been an especially loud voice in support of women's reproductive rights and affordable healthcare for all.
"In Missouri, Republicans have passed dangerous, extreme, and medically unnecessary laws with the goal of making abortion inaccessible in our state," Stevens said.
House Bill 126 bans abortion in Missouri if the person is past eight weeks pregnant and laws like these were the primary reason the rally was held.
Poetry, music, and dance was also apart of Saturday's rally with the intention of it being a call for action against the increasing assault on bodily autonomy, a press release for the event said.
Barbie Banks, the emcee of the rally, spoke on the importance of voting against laws similar to Missouri's.
"We need people to run for office who are fighting for reproductive rights," Banks said. "We need people to vote because nothing changes if people don't get out and use that right."
The Director of Mid-Missouri's Peaceworks, Mark Haim, explained the importance of the community's attendance at the rally.
"We're all here in solidarity to promote reproductive rights," Haim said. "It's an essential part of social and economic justice that every woman should control their own body."