COLUMBIA — Artistry Salon owner Bridget Williams says hair is her passion and breast cancer awareness is her purpose.
"I've just decided to live out loud and not in fear," Williams said.
Now cancer free, doctors first diagnosed Williams with stage IV breast cancer just about two years ago. She was in her early 40s, getting her first machine mammogram when doctors found the cancer.
"The first thing that comes to mind is I'm going to die," Williams said. "I just cried. I just told God that if they tell me I'm going to have a limited amount of time to live, I'm going to fight."
Williams said she's fighting this October for friends and family who have similar stories. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's also Williams' first time planning her "Pink Party," an event to raise awareness of early detection and money for Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at MU Health Care.
That's where Dr. Megha Garg is a a diagnostic radiologist. Garg said anyone over 40 years old should get a screening once a year.
"We want to catch the cancer when it is not big enough that you can feel it," Garg said.
Mammograms and breast screenings were elective procedures that were put on pause for a few months during the pandemic in 2020. Garg said doctors at MU Health Care have been working through the backlog of canceled and rescheduled appointments. Garg said as a doctor, postponing screenings was an unknown territory, but one that patients and doctors have worked around.
"Was I scared a little bit? Yes, it was not the norm for us. It was not the routine," Garg said. "But they have been very good in adapting."
Typically one in eight women develop breast cancer in their lifetime, but Garg said men have to be vigilant too. That's why Neil Carr with Real Men Wear Pink spent part of Monday spray painting a pink ribbon outside Dog Master Distillery.
"It reminds people of the need for awareness," Carr said. "I think visual reminders are extremely important to help remind people to go out and get a screening done."
He and his partner, Nick Rackers, have already spray painted dozens of ribbons across mid-Missouri just since Saturday. And, they have plans to do dozens of more all to raise awareness.
Williams' Pink Party will be held on Oct. 14 from 8 p.m. to midnight. More details can be found on the salon's Facebook page.