COLUMBIA - After going unclaimed Tuesday night, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in its history, is ready to be claimed Friday night.
The current record for the highest Mega Millions payout stands at $1.537 billion, which was won back in October of 2018. That winning ticket still stands as the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
Now most would think that winning this prize would be too good to be true. Well, it's because it kind of is.
The odds of currently winning the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night currently stands at one in 303 million.
A Columbia gas station employee explained those odds haven't enticed her into buying a ticket.
"I don't tend to buy lottery. My coworkers have tried to convince me to buy one," Break Time employee Abby Jackson said. "I'm just not into it."
On the other hand, another employee, who had just purchased a Mega Millions ticket, has already started planning out how she would spend the money.
"I would take my family on a big vacation," Break Time employee Carmen said. "With that kind of money I could go anywhere!"
Mega Millions tickets are sold at $2 a piece, with a chance to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.
