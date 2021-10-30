COLUMBIA - Over 500 members of the community gathered in the Walk to End Alzheimer's event at Stephen's Lake Park on Saturday.
The walk funds the nonprofit Alzheimer's Association which researches cures for the disease. One organizer described the purpose of holding the Alzheimer's walk.
"We raise awareness for Alzheimer's and all other dementias as well as raise money for free programs and services for the people of Columbia," said Chris Cottle, the walk manager for Greater Missouri's Alzheimer's Association.
Mizzou's Sigma Kappa sorority chapter funded around $39,000 for the Alzheimer's Association as their philanthropy project.
Event chair Erica Pefferman said the fundraising goal for the walk was accomplished early on.
"We had a goal of 106,000 but we have already surpassed that, we are at 112,000," Pefferman said.
Many people who have been affected by the disease in one way or another were happy to participate in the walk.
"We have people who are caregivers, we have people who are living with the disease themselves, we have people who work in the medical field who support them, they're all walking today," Pefferman said about those who attended.
Multiple buildings in Columbia such as Memorial Union and the keyhole in Downtown Columbia were lit up purple this week. Purple is the color for the Alzheimer's awareness month and it is the color almost every person wore in today's walk.