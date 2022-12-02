COLUMBIA − Missouri is seeing gas prices lower than this time last year and lower than the national average.
National gas prices fell seven cents from the beginning of the week, according to a press release from AAA. These low prices at the pump can be attributed to stabilized crude oil prices, as well as low demand for gas, AAA said.
The average gas price in Columbia fell 22 cents over the last week, averaging $2.997 as of Dec. 2. That's lower than the average from this time last year, and lower than the current national average of $3.448.
Sarah Johannaber is a Mexico resident who commutes to Columbia each day for work. She says she is enjoying the relief at the pump.
"I have seen a decrease in gas prices in Columbia, unfortunately I haven't seen a decline in Mexico so far, so I always fill up in Columbia," Johannaber said.
"It has come down from you know in the $3 going almost to the $4 range. I am paying $2 here, and at Break Time, the rewards are great, so it is definitely helping our budget because I have to fill up twice a week," she said.
Johannaber said since food prices have increased due to inflation, it's been helpful to be able to fill up her tank without breaking the bank.
AAA says drivers can expect to continue to see gas prices drop into next week.