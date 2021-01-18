JEFFERSON CITY - Some mid-Missourians had plans to celebrate and attend Wednesday's inauguration in Washington D.C. This includes two members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) in Missouri.
Lincoln University president Jerald Woolfolk is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA). This is the same sorority Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a member of.
"My original plans were to attend the inauguration. It's a historic moment in our country's history," Woolfolk said.
Woolfolk said her and her sorors across the nation stay in contact and had the same idea to attend President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration.
Woolfolk said she decided it's best not to attend because of COVID-19 and recent riots.
"But, my original plans were to attend," Woolfolk said.
If Woolfolk had been in attendance, she said her and her sorority sisters would have worn their chapter colors, pink and green.
"Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has made a big change and we are all very proud of her," Woolfolk said.
AKA member Linda Garth said she was very hopeful about attending the inauguration.
"I had plans since November," Garth said.
Instead, Garth said she will be sitting from the comfort of her own home celebrating Wednesday's events.
Both Garth and Harris share being a part of the Links, Inc., which is an international, not-for-profit corporation. Garth is the president of the local chapter, Central Missouri Chapter of the Links, Inc. Her chapter is celebrating locally on Wednesday.
"In the evening, we will be doing a celebration toast," Garth said.
Garth said it's amazing to witness the Vice President-elect's success and how it ties to mid-Missouri and her sorors.
"We are all proud of this great moment," Garth said. "It's inspiring."