COLUMBIA - One person has been arrested after a gunfire exchange Saturday night in downtown Columbia.
Columbia Police officers say they saw Christopher Sledd discharging a firearm on Broadway and Hitt Street. An officer fired a service weapon back, and he surrendered without incident.
University of Missouri student Caden Merrick was downtown celebrating his birthday with his friends when he saw the incident happen.
"Seeing cop lights somewhere downtown like Willie's isn't that uncommon," Merrick said. "It was kind of fishy when everyone started moving toward the back and you start to see bouncers run around."
Merrick said he felt police officers kept the situation under control. But still, he said you can "never be too cautious" on a college campus, whether you're in a big city or small city.
"Just being cautious and aware of your surroundings, I think that's the number one thing you can do to prevent these sort of things and be safe as a college student," Merrick said.
According to court documents, a Gold Bar & Club bouncer told officers Sledd was mad that he couldn't get in the bar. He later came back, pulled the firearm from his pocket and shot five or six rounds in the air. The bouncer then said Sledd pointed the firearm at the door and shot a couple more times, which broke the glass window. The bouncer also told officers he has dealt with Sledd two or three times prior.
Sledd claimed some of his family members and the Gold Bar & Club bouncers were arguing. Sledd said he "saw a bouncer grab a gun that was slipping down the bouncer's pant leg." Then Sledd said he grabbed the bouncer's hand, then "heard gunshots" and took the bouncer's gun and fired 2 to 3 times.
According to CPD dispatch records, there have been 59 reports of shots heard or shots fired in Columbia in the past month.
A criminal justice professor from Lincoln University says he's surprised an incident like this happened in a "close-knit community" like Columbia, but he says he thinks it may be part of a larger problem.
"I think it's [an incident like this] is common for all the changes in our economy going on with globalization, and just so much isolation and individualism," Dr. Gary Kowaluk said.
Dr. Kowaluk studies theories behind criminal justice. Along with developments in society, he said the pandemic could have also caused some of these feelings. He said there is no clear solution, but he does have one suggestion.
"People need to feel networked, politically and socially feel like they're a part of the community," he said. "And then when that happens, you have less crime."
There was not an MU Alert sent out for this incident. University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi said that's because the MU Police Department evaluates these situations on a minute-by-minute basis. With the information available from Saturday, he said it did not consider this one an immediate threat to campus.
Sledd was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, first degree assault, first degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Macon. He's currently being held in the Boone County Jail with no bond.