FULTON - America’s National Churchill Museum hosted a remembrance ceremony Monday to honor the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
“It’s the end of a chapter,” Timothy Riley, the museum’s director, said. “In some ways, the queen was the world’s grandmother.”
People of all ages gathered at the historic Church of St. Mary the Virgin and featured organ music and tributes from museum officials, Westminster students, and Nancy Tucker Cleveland, a long-time museum supporter and Fulton native.
Tucker Cleveland attended the queen’s coronation back in 1953. She made the trip to London at 14 years old.
“It was a surprise my grandfather gave me,” Tucker Cleveland said. “Ever since I went for the first time for the coronation, I have loved England.”
She’s been keeping up with the coverage of the Queen’s death. With all the things that have happened over the decades, Tucker Cleveland said the queen has been a constant in her life.
“I loved seeing her,” Tucker Cleveland said. “She always conducted herself as the lady that she always was.”
Tucker Cleveland says she now looks forward to the future of the monarchy.
“I think Charles will do a great job,” she said. “He’s certainly been training for a long time.”
Tucker Cleveland also hopes to see the new king’s coronation, just like she did as a teen.
“I would love to go,” Tucker Cleveland said. “But, I don’t know when it’s going to be, and at my age -- HA!”
Tucker Cleveland isn’t alone in the sentiment. Fulton resident Amanda Kerr brought her children with her to the remembrance ceremony.
“I definitely am an anglophile,” Kerr said. “I like to follow along with what’s going on with the Royal Family, and I thought it would be important to be here for the children.”
Kerr said she likes that the Royal Family has direct ties to mid-Missouri.
“There’s so much between us and England in general -- all the way from colonization to how we’ve helped each other in both World Wars,” Kerr said. “It’s nice to know we’re connected in that way.”
For those unable to attend the ceremony, the new “Royal Legacy” exhibit at America’s National Churchill Museum is open through the end of September.