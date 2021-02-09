Mid-Missourians see higher utility bills due to cold weather

COLUMBIA- If you have seen a spike your recent utility bill, it is likely due to the recent drop in temperatures we have had, and it doesn't look like it is going to let up anytime soon.
Boone Electric Cooperative has received a lot of calls recently as people notice the higher number on their bill.
"Everybody will notice a change in their bills, with the last two weeks we are experiencing, actually hit that billing cycle and hit everybody's billing cycles. They will experience probably a sticker shock because of the temperatures," Meredith Hoenes, Communications Specialist for Boone Electric Cooperative, said.
As it gets colder, many people's instinct is to crank up the heat more, but according to Hoenes, it will only make your bill go higher.
"If you want your bills to stay as normal or balanced as possible, you would have to lower the degrees in your home to prevent those high bills coming in because of these temperatures," Hoenes said.
She suggests bundling up before increasing the thermostat.
"Put on extra pairs of socks or a hat if you have to. But try not to turn your thermostat up because you want it warmer in your house to combat the cold outside. It's the worst thing you can do," Hoenes said.
She also suggests making sure your home is energy efficient, and space heaters are not that.
"Unfortunately, space heaters, if you run the space heater 24 hours a day, seven days a week, you're looking at $120 a month for just one space heater," Hoenes said.
This is because the space heaters just aren't energy efficient. Most space heaters need or require a certain number of watts to work.
"I can't stress enough, really stress to people, don't mess with a thermostat. If they're going to change it, it needs to go the same direction as the temperature is going. So if temperatures are dropping, your thermostat should drop," Hoenes said.