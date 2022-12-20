COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather has caused local residents to rush to the store to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials.
"My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."
While she was out shopping, she said she bought supplies for home, blankets, gifts and dog products that she had ordered online but is worried they won't get to her home in time.
"I've got to go to the grocery store here at Schnucks and buy extra supplies," Parcell said.
But despite the winter weather, she said she is excited to spend a few extra days with family.
"I bought a couple extra puzzles and some cards and everything so we can have more family time together," Parcell said.
Another local shopper, Christine Shire, heard about the incoming weather Tuesday morning and decided to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.
"Got to get to the store," Shire said. "The weather has everyone all addled."
But the grocery store wasn't her only stop.
"We have already been to the electronic store," Shire said. "We've been to the bird store to get seed for the birds because they are going to be affected by the weather, the grocery store and then we have an appointment with our insurance man later today, so we're getting it all done."
Shire said her family is meeting over Zoom to celebrate the holidays rather than traveling through the weather to another state.
"We are going to play it safe and stay here," Shire said. "You're going to freeze wherever you go, there's no place like home."
Grocery stores have been busy, but customers told KOMU 8 they had no issues finding the items they needed.
If you do plan to hit the road Thursday and Friday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation and AAA all shared how they're prepping for snow and best tips for driving.