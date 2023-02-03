Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon skies

MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday.
Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead.
Local officials have not confirmed whether it is a weather balloon or other type of airship.
The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon a large airship originating from China had drifted from skies over Montana to the central U.S., and some community members have suggested the balloon they saw is the same balloon.
Whether the object over mid-Missouri and the balloon reported by the AP are the same has not been confirmed.