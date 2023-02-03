MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday.
Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead.
Local officials have not confirmed whether it is a weather balloon or other type of airship.
The Associated Press reported Friday afternoon a large airship originating from China had drifted from skies over Montana to the central U.S., and some community members have suggested the balloon they saw is the same balloon.
We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023
Whether the object over mid-Missouri and the balloon reported by the AP are the same has not been confirmed. The National Weather Service office in Kansas City confirmed on Twitter that the balloon is not a National Weather Service balloon.
We have received zero communication from the Biden Administration regarding reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon now flying over Missouri.We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2023
Republican Gov. Mike Parson criticized President Biden, accusing him of inaction and lack of communications.
"We have received zero communication from the Biden Administration regarding reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon now flying over Missouri," Gov. Parson wrote on Twitter.
He added that he will continue monitoring the situation with the help of the Missouri National Guard and law enforcement.