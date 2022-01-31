COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is expecting a winter storm to hit on Tuesday evening, so shoppers are preparing by stocking up on essential supplies.
Hy-Vee on Nifong saw hundreds of shoppers on Monday. By noon, the parking lot was already packed with mid-Missourians loading up their groceries.
General manager Jake McKay explained how it's only going to get busier.
"The weather brings in a lot of customers, everybody preparing to be stuck at their house for a couple of days," McKay said. "Three to four o'clock today, it's going to start ramping up pretty big, but we're prepared."
The grocery store is asking additional staff members to come in Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the shopping rush.
"We get extra people in here if we can to make sure we're taking care of our customers the way we need to," McKay said. "I got with my team last Friday when I saw the weather and just had them prepared."
The most common items people shopped for on Monday were:
- Pet food
- Milk
- Bread
- Eggs
- Frozen meals
- Bottled water
One mid-Missouri shopper at Gerbe's Supermarket on Paris Road said stocking up on food supplies isn't cheap.
"I spent $404 today," Marvin Turner said. "Usually it's just $100, $150 or more, but it's been a lot lately."
In the last few months, Missouri has seen rising prices in essential food items like meat, milk and eggs. Turner said even though the prices are high, people will still stock up.
"Everything and anything might go out of stock today," Turner said. "The prices in the store are high, the prices of meat are high, but you have to beat the cold weather and be prepared."
Across town at Westlake Ace Hardware, employees received a new shipment of ice melt for people to de-ice their driveways. By the early afternoon, rock salt was flying off the palettes at Ace Hardware.
"Right now we're sitting on about four truckloads of ice melt, and that hopefully will get us through the winter storm," general manager Jeff Kendall said. "We're just trying to stay ahead of the curve, we have a lot of winter left."
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team predicts 8 to 14 inches of snow for mid-Missouri. People at hardware stores were also stocking up on shovels and snow blowers in addition to ice melt.
"We've sold three snow blowers already this morning, and we've only got about eight or nine in the back," Kendall said. "It's very possible we may sell out, the deeper the snow, the more snow blowers we sell."