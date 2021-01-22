HOLTS SUMMIT - Late January weather is perfect for making maple syrup.
Most maple syrup comes from Canada or northeastern states like Vermont, but syrup can be made anywhere maple trees can grow-- including mid-Missouri.
Matt Hagenhoff's main job is repairing engines at his family's shop. Behind the shop is a grain bin that houses the equipment used to make maple syrup.
Hagenhoff started making syrup 15 years ago, at the suggestion of a friend.
"We checked out what he was doing, and it sounded like it would be an interesting hobby. I enjoy building, making and creating stuff," he said.
The Hagenhoff operation started small, but now they sell their syrup locally.
"Things expanded and grew. We started tapping more trees, and as time went on, we went from a small evaporator to a larger evaporator, a bigger building and more trees," Hagenhoff said.
The process of "tapping" refers to extracting sap from the maple tree. The sap runs downhill in tubes and collects in a container. From there, the sap is boiled in the evaporator. When all the water boils off, syrup is formed.
Each gallon of syrup requires 40 gallons of maple tree sap. The Hagenhoff evaporator boils off 30 gallons of water every hour. This scale of production requires several dozen trees.
The recent weather has been perfect for harvesting sap, according to Hagenhoff.
"Maple season starts in late January and runs until the trees start budding in early March. Sometime in January, we get out there in the woods and tap the trees, set up the tubing and set up our tanks," Hagenhoff said.
Hagenhoff is not the only syrup producer in mid-Missouri. The Missouri Maple Syrup Facebook group has over 650 members.
Another syrup producer, John Stolwyk, operates the Missouri Maple Syrup Initiative, a website dedicated to promoting the hobby.
Hagenhoff says the best thing about the hobby is its availability.
"Anybody can make syrup. If you have some maple trees and some common equipment, you can tap some trees and collect the sap. You can even boil it down on the stove in the house," he said.
For more information on how to make maple syrup at home, visit the Missouri Maple Syrup Initiative.