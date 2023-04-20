ASHLAND - The Mid-MO Canna Expo kicked off today to celebrate "4/20" for the first time since recreational marijuana was legalized.
The Expo consisted of vendors from states across the nation, who were there to sell or teach people about their products.
Sami Childress, an employee of Illicit Gardens, a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility based in Independence, was at the event and helped run the booth.
"We are one of the first cultivators open in the state so we supply a majority of dispensaries across the state," Childress said.
She noted her company works with Last Prisoner Project, a nationwide nonprofit focusing on releasing people convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related charges.
"It's extremely important because you are trying to destigmatize cannabis and what people may have perceived it to be generations before us,' Childress said. "We [are] breaking down those barriers and letting people know that we are out here today enjoying cannabis and smoking freely and those people are still locked up missing holidays with their family."
Childress said Illicit Gardens' goal is to teach people about supportive programs with a variety of options.
Eddie Linebaugh was also at the Mid-MO Canna Expo Thursday. He uses his social media accounts, as well as his podcast to promote cannabis-friendly events. Linebaugh said he's attended all of the Mid-MO Canna Expo events.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes a concert, live artist painting, a comedian and more.