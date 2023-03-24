COLUMBIA − Midway Golf and Games will reopen Monday after a six-month closure. The business planned to reopen Friday but decided to wait due to the cold and rainy weather.
The reopening is long awaited as Midway Golf and Games has been under construction to revamp the inside of an already existing building, as well as adding a brand new building.
The opening on Monday will be for the activities that were previously offered such as mini golf, go-karts, batting cages, foot golf, par 3 course and a driving range.
Taylor Burks, general manager for Midway Golf and Games, said the new building, which will feature 18 indoor golf bays, should be ready very soon. He also said they are partnering with 44 Stone to bring a new restaurant.
"We're expecting a mid-July start date, but it kind of depends on construction," Burks said. "But I think we're on track, and so hopefully right after the Fourth of July, people will start to see advertising."
Midway and Golf Games' expansion will help give Columbia the opportunity to start competing with bigger cities that offer multiple entertainment options.
Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the city have been lacking in family-oriented activity businesses.
"Entertainment options that really appealed to an entire family was kind of, I think, a gap that we had as far as attractions go," McConachie said. "And so places like Midway Golf and Games has really expanded in a way that helps make a visitor experience more complete."
McConachie said anytime a business develops, it will help the economy.
"It may seem like just one business expanding, but anytime that something like that adds or grows, it really does give us an opportunity to capture more visitors and have a great impact on our local economy."
McConachie explained that the city expected to see its biggest tourism year in 2020, but due to COVID-19, things were put at a standstill. She is hopeful for the future.
"We're definitely back on the right track as far as growing our visitor base and also what we have to offer to those visitors," McConachie said.
Burks says they are looking forward to how this reopening and new addition will benefit the city of Columbia.
"There's a huge opportunity to build and grow in Columbia. We're excited to kind of be on the forefront of growth and business activity in the Midwest area of Columbia," Burks said.
For updates on Midway Golf and Games construction and reopening dates, visit their official Facebook page here.