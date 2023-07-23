COLUMBIA — Crowds gathered at Midway Golf and Games Sunday for the 2023 Show-Me State Games miniature golf competition.
The statewide amateur sports festival includes miniature golf as one of the sports Missourians can compete in.
"[There's] something for everyone," Columbia resident Rick Matheny said.
Matheny has participated in the Show-Me State Games every year since they began in 1984.
He's participated in basketball, soccer, golf, pickleball and tennis. While injuries kept him out of those events this year, he's glad he can keep up his participation streak by doing mini golf.
Matheny says the Games are a great way to build camaraderie and meet others.
"The opportunity to participate in a competitive environment with other people from around the state, it’s just a fun atmosphere," Matheny said. "In some of the other sports it really is a good opportunity to meet some other people and compete.”
The mini golf competition took place Saturday and Sunday. Another competition round will take place July 29 and 30.