COLUMBIA - Larry and Brenda Potterfield, founders of Midway USA, have donated a 139,120-square-foot warehouse and 8.81 acres of land to the National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation, according to a Monday news release.
The NRA Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the NRA.
“We are fortunate and pleased to donate this building to the NRA Foundation, an organization who shares our vision and support of the 2nd Amendment,” Larry Potterfield, MidwayUSA founder and executive chair of its Board of Directors, said in a news release. “While no longer part of MidwayUSA, this building will continue to provide support of shooting sports for the foreseeable future."
A portion of the warehouse, which is located on West Van Horn Tavern Road, will be used for Friends of NRA fulfillment, which is a volunteer-driven fundraising program for the NRA.
The warehouse floors will be refinished, and the space will be divided into the fulfillment center and tenant space.
“The NRA Foundation is incredibly thankful for all that Larry, Brenda, and MidwayUSA have done for the shooting sports and Second Amendment over the years,” Wayne LaPierre, NRA CEO and executive vice president, said. “Over 30 years after Larry, Brenda, and the first group of volunteers started the Friends of NRA in this very building, the NRA Foundation will be moving in thanks to this amazing donation."
Renovation of the facility is currently underway.