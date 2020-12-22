COLUMBIA- MidwayUSA co-founders Larry and Brenda Potterfield announced the donation of a 13,000 square foot building to the local Great Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America organization.
The Lincoln Building is located on the MidwayUSA campus. It is currently occupied by MidwayUSA, but the company will move to a new facility, which is currently under construction, in late 2021.
“The Great Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America is excited to receive this transformative gift, Scout Executive John Fabsits said. “We are elated Larry and Brenda Potterfield considered the mission, programs, and activities of the BSA when contemplating who should benefit from this donation. This contribution not only works into our strategic plan but allows us to expand our vision for the future in ways we did not consider possible just a few months ago.”
The Great River Council will move their office operations and retail store, Scout Shop, to the Midway location and turn the additional space into a Scouting Adventure Center.
“We see opportunity to create space for an indoor climbing wall, invention & robotics lab, drone racing, a ropes course, archery and bb gun ranges as well as our own special event space instead of utilizing other facilities,” Fabsits said.
The press release said the Potterfield's donation will provide an incredible opportunity to meet and do program activities safely, and will provide a new vision for Scouts and their families in mid-Missouri.
The Midway building will also provide closer to home activities, without having to travel to the camp at the Lake of the Ozarks.