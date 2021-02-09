JEFFERSON CITY— Midwives and doulas in mid-Missouri have noticed an increase in home birth services, mostly due to COVID-19.
The CDC reported 1,183 births occurred in homes across Missouri in 2018. Birth photographer and trained doula Danielle Saforek said her services increased by 50% since 2019.
"Most of my clients inquiring last year were for home births, and the pandemic had a lot to do with it," Saforek said.
Audra Davis is a mother of three. She has a rare medical condition called Dysautonomia, a malfunction of the Autonomic Nervous System that regulates heart rate, blood pressure and digestion.
She had a hospital birth for her first-born child, but wanted a home birth for her now 8 month old to reduce stress and have her family present during birth.
MU Women's and Children's Hospital would only allow one guest in the room at the time. Davis wanted her mother and son to attend, along with her husband and midwife.
"Should I have my husband get to see his child be born? Or should I have my midwife who can actually help speak for me and help the stress be less?" Davis questioned.
Saforek said hospital policies during the COVID-19 pandemic are inconsistent.
"Some hospitals were opening up to birth coaches, allowing an extra birth coach into the space earlier on and then some remained close to just one person, one visitor," she said. "It was very frustrating for my clients."
Davis' doctor initially told her not to proceed with home birth because her condition makes her high-risk.
"I don't know anything about the heart condition, but I know everything about birth and I know everything about helping the baby," Davis' midwife told her.
Stress is a trigger for Davis' condition and having to choose between her family and midwife created more problems than solutions.
"I had to decide if that risk was worth it, but I felt like it was," Davis said.
"Home births, obviously, you have as much support as you want and I feel like it gives that feeling for moms that they are safe, that they can do this. Without that, the people there to guide them and help guide them through certain transitions, it [their plan] will sometimes fall apart," Saforek said.
Davis said her home birth experience was beautiful because she was surrounded by family.
"It was just powerful and so different than the hospital setting. For me in the hospital, it was like, 'You need to stay on your back. I'll tell you when to push.' Instead, Sabrina's [her midwife] saying, 'Hey, touch your body and push when you feel the urge. You can do it. I'm right here,'" Davis said.