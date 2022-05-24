Miles Against Melanoma donates sunscreen dispensers to Jefferson City Parks and Rec

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Parks and Recreation received a donation of 15 sunscreen dispensers from Miles Against Melanoma. These dispensers are spread throughout the community in pools, parks and camps around the capital city.
The idea for these dispensers came after the foundation realized it had enough money from its annual 5K donations and wanted to do something proactive to prevent skin cancer.
“We were finding every year that we had a surplus of funds, and we wanted to do something to prevent melanoma rather than just attack it once somebody had it. We started digging and that is how we found the sunscreen dispensers," Miles Against Melanoma President Amanda Peters said.
Every year, the foundation donates money from its 5K to melanoma research to help find a cure. It also has a family assistance program that helps families pay their melanoma-related medical bills.
“Every year, we put on a 5K and that is how we provide funding for these types of community support,” Peters said.
The sunscreen dispensers are receiving a lot of positive feedback from members of the community and dermatologists.
“It’s also nice honestly just as a reminder to remember to use sunscreen and practice safe sun practices when they’re outside,” MU Health Care pediatric dermatologist Jonathan Dyer said.
Miles Against Melanoma will continue to fill these dispensers when they are empty and encourage all to use them.
“For everybody here in mid-Missouri, all the kids and all the adults, as we head into these warmer summer months we just encourage everybody to practice safe sun," Dyer said.
To learn more about Miles Against Melanoma and its sunscreen dispensers and 5K, you can visit the organization's website.