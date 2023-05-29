Military Officers Association honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA - The Military Officers Association of America held a wreath-laying ceremony for Memorial Day Monday.
The event took place at Boone County War Memorial at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.
Dozens of residents attended the event, including the Columbia Community Band who performed the National Anthem and Military Medley for the ceremony.
Over 30 Boone County organizations lined up to lay their wreaths in the ceremony, including the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation, the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital and the Mizzou Military Veterans Alumni Association.
Veterans who attended the ceremony say the day serves as a memory for those who can't be present for the celebrations.
"We have to remember that our freedom was brought about because of the sacrifices they made and the ones that are making their sacrifices right now," Willis Kollars, a retired navy veteran of 25 years, said.
Jeff Bergmann, a recently retired veteran, has served for the U.S. Army in many countries, including Bosnia, African, Ukraine, and Afghanistan.
He says events like this help serve as a reminder to give back to those who have served.
"Ceremonies as beautiful as the one today...and the words of gratitude and the ceremonial proceedings are a way to say thank you," Bergmann said, "And that means so much to me knowing that those that they may not have had the privilege to serve are still serving by giving back and saying thank you."
The wreaths are on display in the plaza throughout the afternoon on Memorial Day.