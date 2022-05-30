COLUMBIA — The Mid-Missouri chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is set to host its Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony on Monday morning in Columbia.
The family-friendly ceremony is open to the public and scheduled to take place at the monument by the Boone County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Organizers expect the event to last about 40 minutes.
The wreath-laying ceremony is meant to honor fallen military members through wreath presentations by 11 veteran-affiliated organizations. The event will also include music by the Columbia Community Band and the Boone County Fire Protection District Pipes and Drums, as well as a military firearms salute by the American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard.
The monument, located by the courthouse, includes lists of Boone County residents that died during conflicts ranging from the US Civil War to Word War I and II, as well as the Vietnam War.
A number of speakers are also scheduled to present, including a keynote speech by US Navy Veteran Jeffrey Hoeschler. Hoeschler now serves as the Public Affairs Officer for the Truman Veterans' Hospital.
The ceremony is set to finish with the reading of a poem and a performance of Amazing Grace.
Ceremony Coordinator Tom Corcoran says the annual event is all about remembering the sacrifice of service members from across the county.
"It's to honor the fallen military not only for Columbia, but it's a Boone County celebration," Corcoran said. "We're doing this as a long-standing tradition starting from our records in 1923."
By the end of the ceremony, about 15 to 20 wreaths will cover the different areas of the memorial. The wreaths will stay at the memorial until around 3 p.m. so that bystanders can pay their respects to the fallen service members.
"I think we're carrying on this tradition to remind people, you know, not only after World War I, but all the wars that we've had we've lost people and their families suffered as a result and so we try to make sure that they're not forgotten."
But Corcoran emphasized that the ceremony is about more than just remembering the fallen. Instead, it's about keeping up with an obligation to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"It's fulfilling a obligation we have to the fallen and to the families that lost people that died for their country."
This is the 95th year of the event. The ceremony had to be scaled down for the last two years due to the pandemic. But Corcoran said organizers are hopeful the event can live up to its status as a regional institution.